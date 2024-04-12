Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night

Ukraine's Air Force aircraft and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed 16 of the 17 Russian Shahed attack drones launched on the night of 11-12 April.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force

Details: The Russians bombarded Ukraine with 17 Shahed attack UAVs which they launched from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile launched from the airspace of temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of the combat efforts, 16 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

