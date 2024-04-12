Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
Friday, 12 April 2024, 07:02
Ukraine's Air Force aircraft and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed 16 of the 17 Russian Shahed attack drones launched on the night of 11-12 April.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force
Details: The Russians bombarded Ukraine with 17 Shahed attack UAVs which they launched from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile launched from the airspace of temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast.
Advertisement:
As a result of the combat efforts, 16 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!