Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 April 2024, 07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
Photo: Serhii Naiev

Ukraine's Air Force aircraft and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces destroyed 16 of the 17 Russian Shahed attack drones launched on the night of 11-12 April.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force 

Details: The Russians bombarded Ukraine with 17 Shahed attack UAVs which they launched from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile launched from the airspace of temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of the combat efforts, 16 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Subjects: air defenceShahed dronewar
