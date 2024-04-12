All Sections
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 April 2024, 05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo: Getty images

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has stated in a briefing that Ukraine needs more air defence capabilities to protect against Russian missiles. To achieve this, House Speaker Mike Johnson needs to put a bill on assistance to Ukraine on the floor.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing 

Details: She urged the US House of Representatives to take immediate action to pass a bipartisan national security bill so that the US could send more air defence systems to Ukraine.

Quote: "Overnight Russia launched another large round of aerial assaults against Ukraine’s energy grid, as Vladimir Putin continue[s] to try to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people and plunge them into darkness.  Russia struck the largest power plant in Kyiv Oblast, as well as power facilities in five other regions across Ukraine. As President Zelenskyy said in the recent days, Ukraine needs more air defences and interceptors to protect its people and critical infrastructure against Russian missiles and Iranian-supplied drones. 

We need the Speaker [Johnson] to put that bill on the floor because we know we would get overwhelming support from Republicans and Democrats, obviously.  So, we need to see that bill put on the floor that was passed overwhelmingly in the Senate. The strikes in Ukraine over the past 24 hours are another terrible reminder that Ukraine’s need is critical."

Background: 

  • The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast was completely destroyed in a large-scale Russian missile attack on the early morning of 11 April. 
  • Ukrenergoʼs substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv Oblast were damaged.
  • Russia attacked two thermal power plants owned by DTEK company (Ukraine's largest private investor in energy), severely damaging the equipment there.
  • The Russians conducted another attack on Kharkiv Oblast. The attack damaged the thermal power plant that supplies Kharkiv and completely destroyed a transformer substation.
  • In addition, Russian troops launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on a thermal power plant in Sumy.

