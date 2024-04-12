All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces drop explosives on house in Kherson Oblast, injuring man

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 April 2024, 10:37
Russian forces drop explosives on house in Kherson Oblast, injuring man
Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian UAV attacked the village of Kachkarivka (Kherson Oblast) on 11 April, injuring a man, 49.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A local resident, 49, was injured in his own home due to the explosives dropped from a drone."

Advertisement:

Details: The man was reportedly diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel injuries to the chest. He has been hospitalised and is being provided with medical care.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Kherson Oblast
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
Child injured in Kherson Oblast due to cartridge case explosion
Russian forces use aircraft to support their assaults on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: