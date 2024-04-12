Russian forces drop explosives on house in Kherson Oblast, injuring man
Friday, 12 April 2024, 10:37
A Russian UAV attacked the village of Kachkarivka (Kherson Oblast) on 11 April, injuring a man, 49.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A local resident, 49, was injured in his own home due to the explosives dropped from a drone."
Details: The man was reportedly diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel injuries to the chest. He has been hospitalised and is being provided with medical care.
