Russians seize Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Saturday, 13 April 2024, 00:59
Russian troops have occupied Bohdanivka, a village of Chasiv Yar hromada in Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).
Source: DeepState
Details: In addition, the Russians advanced near Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove and Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast.
More updates on the topic: Ukraine's Defence Ministry states Bohdanivka is not seized, but fighting continues
Background: On 10 April, it became known that Russian occupation forces had captured Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village lasted for a year and a half.
