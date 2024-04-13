All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians seize Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 00:59
Russians seize Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Ukraine’s territory occupied by Russia marked in red. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russian troops have occupied Bohdanivka, a village of Chasiv Yar hromada in Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, the Russians advanced near Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove and Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

More updates on the topic: Ukraine's Defence Ministry states Bohdanivka is not seized, but fighting continues

Background: On 10 April, it became known that Russian occupation forces had captured Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village lasted for a year and a half.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
occupation
Russian occupation authorities dismantle dome of Ukrainian cathedral in Simferopol, Crimea
Russians seize Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State
Ukrainian prisoners of war shot by Russians in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: