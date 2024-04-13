Russians seize Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian troops have occupied Bohdanivka, a village of Chasiv Yar hromada in Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, the Russians advanced near Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove and Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: On 10 April, it became known that Russian occupation forces had captured Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village lasted for a year and a half.

