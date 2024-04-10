All Sections
Russians seize Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 00:28
Russian forces have seized Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village has gone on for a year and a half.

Details: The Russians advanced south of Novokalynove, east of Umanske, and south of Novomykhailivka. Active hostilities continue near Vyimka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Robotyne.

Quote: "They have seized the western vicinity of Pervomaiske. 

The enemy managed to break through the defences of the 59th Infantry Brigade and has completely occupied Pervomaiske, the battle for which actually began in August 2022. The village became one of the hottest spots in this war and has cost the enemy a high price." 

More details: According to Deep State, the Ukrainian defenders also paid a high price, especially the guys from the glorious 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, who desperately held on to every basement and kept up the defence even when completely surrounded.

Over 2,000 people lived in Pervomaiske before the war.

