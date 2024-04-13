Bohdanivka has not been seized, fighting continues – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has denied reports that the Russians have captured the village of Bohdanivka in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast, saying that fighting is still going on there.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Intense fighting continues for Bohdanivka on the Bakhmut front.

Overnight, enemy assault groups broke through to the northern outskirts of the village. Bohdanivka is currently under the control of the Defence Forces. There is a battle going on and no let-up in the enemy attacks."

Background: DeepState analysts had reported earlier that Russian troops had occupied Bohdanivka.

