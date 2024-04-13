Montenegro plans to join EU mission training Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers from the 63 brigade are seen having military training simulating an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Montenegro is gearing up to join the EU training mission that provides training for the Ukrainian military.

Source: Radio Liberty's Balkan Service, citing the Montenegrin Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Podgorica plans to send three instructors who will work in Germany to the mission.

"We are now at the stage of implementing national procedures, which should result in a parliamentary decision on the participation of representatives of our Armed Forces in the mission," the ministry said.

First, the decision must be made by Montenegro's National Security Council, and the parliament will give its consent based on this proposal.

"Montenegro stands firmly on Ukraine's side in its struggle to preserve the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and freedom of the Ukrainian people. Montenegro expresses its support and solidarity not only in words but also through specific political actions and financial and humanitarian support," Montenegro's Defence Ministry said.

Background: This week, Ukraine reached an agreement with Montenegro on a "transport visa-free regime" for freight traffic, with the liberalisation of transport coming into force on 1 June.

