All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Montenegro plans to join EU mission training Ukrainian soldiers

Mariia YemetsSaturday, 13 April 2024, 12:35
Montenegro plans to join EU mission training Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers from the 63 brigade are seen having military training simulating an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Montenegro is gearing up to join the EU training mission that provides training for the Ukrainian military.

Source: Radio Liberty's Balkan Service, citing the Montenegrin Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Podgorica plans to send three instructors who will work in Germany to the mission.

Advertisement:

"We are now at the stage of implementing national procedures, which should result in a parliamentary decision on the participation of representatives of our Armed Forces in the mission," the ministry said.

First, the decision must be made by Montenegro's National Security Council, and the parliament will give its consent based on this proposal.

"Montenegro stands firmly on Ukraine's side in its struggle to preserve the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and freedom of the Ukrainian people. Montenegro expresses its support and solidarity not only in words but also through specific political actions and financial and humanitarian support," Montenegro's Defence Ministry said.

Background: This week, Ukraine reached an agreement with Montenegro on a "transport visa-free regime" for freight traffic, with the liberalisation of transport coming into force on 1 June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: