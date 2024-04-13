All Sections
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant will exceed capacity of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant upon completion of new power units

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 16:37
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant will exceed capacity of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant upon completion of new power units
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Petro Kotin, Head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator Energoatom, has announced that once the construction of new power units at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) is completed, the plant's capacity will exceed that of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Preparations for building KhNPP-5 and KhNPP-6 using the Westinghouse AR1000 technology are underway at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

It is emphasised that the AR1000 technology allows for constructing very compact and efficient power units.

"KhNPP-5 will be the first nuclear power unit in Europe to be built using the American AR1000 technology. Modernising the Ukrainian nuclear power industry is crucial, in particular, given the reduction in thermal and hydro generating capacity in the country caused by the damage from Russian missile attacks," the Energoatom head said.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Background:

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) has approved a decision to compulsorily seize shares in the private joint-stock company Nuclear Fuel Production Plant. The relevant document was signed by Ukraine's president. The Ukrainian government seeks to seize shares belonging to the TVEL Joint Stock Company (Russian Federation), whose indirect beneficiary is the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

