Russians target civilian lorry in Sumy Oblast, killing one civilian

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 11:45
Russians target civilian lorry in Sumy Oblast, killing one civilian
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

On the morning of 14 April, the Russian forces attacked a civilian lorry with a drone in Sumy Oblast, killing the driver.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 14 April, at around 8:00, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone onto a civilian lorry on the territory of Krasnopillia hromada of Sumy Oblast, violating international law [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Details: The driver of the vehicle died.

The prosecutors are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

