All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians seek to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 13:10
Russians seek to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Photo: Deepstatemap

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the Ukrainian defence west of Bakhmut, seize the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

Source: Syrskyi at a visit to one of the sectors of the combat zone

Quote: "The enemy's plans are thwarted by the heroic defence of our brigades, who dug their heels into the ground, limiting the enemy's daily attacks. Individual groups of enemy infantry entered the Novyi microdistrict, relying on numerical superiority and various motivating factors, such as executions, but were destroyed by FPV kamikaze strikes and artillery fire.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the threat remains relevant, given that the highest Russian military leadership has set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May."

Details: After a two-day visit to the combat zone, Sirskyi concluded that there is a need to improve the quality of training, including the psychological component, as well as to increase the number of multi-purpose high-tech unmanned systems with trained operators, to improve the quality of asymmetric actions and reduce the Russian combat potential.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Donetsk Oblast
At least 3 people killed and 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: entire section of apartment building collapses – photo
Bohdanivka has not been seized, fighting continues – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
Russians bombard 2 villages in Donetsk Oblast, killing and wounding civilians
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: