Russians seek to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the Ukrainian defence west of Bakhmut, seize the settlement of Chasiv Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

Source: Syrskyi at a visit to one of the sectors of the combat zone

Quote: "The enemy's plans are thwarted by the heroic defence of our brigades, who dug their heels into the ground, limiting the enemy's daily attacks. Individual groups of enemy infantry entered the Novyi microdistrict, relying on numerical superiority and various motivating factors, such as executions, but were destroyed by FPV kamikaze strikes and artillery fire.

At the same time, the threat remains relevant, given that the highest Russian military leadership has set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May."

Details: After a two-day visit to the combat zone, Sirskyi concluded that there is a need to improve the quality of training, including the psychological component, as well as to increase the number of multi-purpose high-tech unmanned systems with trained operators, to improve the quality of asymmetric actions and reduce the Russian combat potential.

