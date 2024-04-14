All Sections
Ukrainian woman posts photos from summit of Annapurna, one of the world's most dangerous peaks

Sunday, 14 April 2024, 20:12

Ukrainian politician and mountaineer Iryna Halai has reached the summit of Annapurna (8,091 m), one of the most dangerous mountains in the world with a mortality rate of 22% over the history of mountaineering.

Halai posted exclusive photos from the summit.

 
 
 
 

Background:

  • Iryna Halai climbed Annapurna on the morning of 12 April. She dedicated her ascent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are currently fighting for the existence of Ukrainians, and to the 60,000 Ukrainian women serving there.

