Greek PM on Russian attack on Odesa during his visit in March: I don't think it was coincidence

Economichna PravdaMonday, 15 April 2024, 19:13
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Stock photo: Getty Images

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes that it was no coincidence that Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa on 6 March, when he was visiting the city.

Source: Mitsotakis in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether he considered the Russian strike "an attack on the head of government of an EU and NATO member state," Mitsotakis said he "would not go that far."

"But I don't think it was a coincidence. It was an act of intimidation. But I said very clearly that we would not be intimidated. Nothing will change in Greece's position, and I think nothing will change in the EU's position," he stressed.

Mitsotakis also said that during the air-raid warning, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and himself were in the port of Odesa, and "it was a little bit worrying because there was nowhere to hide."

"Then we heard a big explosion. It was close enough to frighten us but not so close for us that to feel an immediate danger. Then we realised that this was the daily reality of Ukraine. For us, it was an experience that lasted several hours. We came and left, but people in Ukraine have to face this every day," Mitsotakis said.

Background: Media reported that the missile exploded just 500 metres from Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis.

Later, commenting on the Russian attack during a visit to Odesa, Mitsotakis said that the Kremlin would not intimidate Europe.

