Russians drop bomb on Berislav, 15 people receive barotrauma – photo

Russian soldiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on a house in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. The attack injured 15 locals, causing barotrauma.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The strike landed on a residential building. A provider’s building, a drugstore, a residential building, and other civilian facilities were all damaged."

Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hit is said to have resulted in 15 concussions among local inhabitants. Those injured received medical care but refused hospitalisation.

