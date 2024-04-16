Russians drop bomb on Berislav, 15 people receive barotrauma – photo
Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 14:03
Russian soldiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on a house in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. The attack injured 15 locals, causing barotrauma.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The strike landed on a residential building. A provider’s building, a drugstore, a residential building, and other civilian facilities were all damaged."
Details: The hit is said to have resulted in 15 concussions among local inhabitants. Those injured received medical care but refused hospitalisation.
