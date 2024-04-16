2,000 elderly people known to be victims of enforced disappearance – Defence Intelligence

Ukraine has information on nearly 2,000 people over the age of 70 who are victims of enforced disappearance.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), at an event entitled "Civilians Illegally Held by Russia: Joint Steps by the Authorities and Civil Society towards their Liberation", as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Yusov said it has been officially recognised that there are over 14,000 civilians from Ukraine in Russian captivity, according to data from human rights organisations and Ukraine’s partners.

"The number may be far higher. And also, [there is information that] about 2,000 people over the age of 70 have become victims of enforced disappearances," Yusov stated.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has so far confirmed 868 cases of civilians being held at places of detention in Russia. Yusov noted, however, that in reality this number is far higher.

"But the mere fact that the ICRC indicates and confirms the presence of civilians in detention centres is also an acknowledgement of the fact that the Russian Federation has committed war crimes and direct violations of the Geneva Conventions," he added.

Background:

Dmytro Lubinets earlier reported that almost 37,000 people, including children, civilians and soldiers, are considered missing under special circumstances in Ukraine.

