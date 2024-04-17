All Sections
Total of 71 clashes occur in a day, with most Russian assaults on Bakhmut front – Ukraine's General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 April 2024, 19:23
Ukrainian forces. Photo: 38th Separate Marine Brigade

Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 71 times. Russian forces carried out four missile strikes and 43 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 43 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 April

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces carried out four assaults on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults in the vicinity of Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made attempts to improve their tactical positions.

Ukrainian forces also repelled nine Russian assaults near Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to push Ukrainian forces out from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Vodiane, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 15 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) three times with the support of Russian aircraft.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continue to attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of the footholds they had gained on the Dnipro River’s left (east) bank. Russian forces undertook two unsuccessful aircraft-supported assaults on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on eight clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

