Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian troops. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 910 soldiers, 3 tanks and 8 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

456,960 (+910) military personnel;

7,196 (+3) tanks;

13,835 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;

11,637 (+13) artillery systems;

1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

760 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,284 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,093 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,618 (+31) vehicles and tankers;

1,915 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

