Russia loses 910 soldiers and 13 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 18 April 2024, 07:44
Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian troops. Over the past day alone, Russia lost 910 soldiers, 3 tanks and 8 armoured combat vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 456,960 (+910) military personnel;
- 7,196 (+3) tanks;
- 13,835 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,637 (+13) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 760 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,284 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,093 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,618 (+31) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,915 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
