All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Navalny's widow points to "Ukraine's mistake" in interview for Time

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 April 2024, 19:06
Navalny's widow points to Ukraine's mistake in interview for Time
Yulia Navalnaya. Photo: Getty Images

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has given her first interview since her husband’s death to Time journalist Simon Shuster, in which she called the war in Ukraine Putin’s war, not that of Russians, and claimed that Ukraine does not want to look for anti-war Russians.

Source: Time

Details: Navalnaya claims that the Ukrainian authorities should remember about Russians who are not against Ukraine because "this is clearly not Russia’s war. This is Putin’s war". And only an "aggressive minority" supports the war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "'Good Russians' is a very bad expression. I think they  (Ukraine -ed.) just don’t want to look for these anti-war Russians. But such Russians exist in Russia. It’s just hard to expect them to go out and protest the war, because, like I’ve said, not everyone is a hero. People are ready to take on different kinds of struggle. It’s important to support these people, and I think ignoring them is a mistake of the Ukrainian government."

Details: To a journalist’s question about whether she wants to cooperate with Ukraine, Navalnaya said that it is hard for her to reply since this does not only depend on her.

Navalnaya added that one of the reasons she supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the elections in Ukraine was his wife, Olena Zelenska.

Quote: "To be honest, when the last presidential elections took place in Ukraine, one of the reasons I supported Zelensky and hoped for his victory was that I really liked his wife. She appealed to me a great deal."

Details: Shuster also asked her to comment on the statement of The Washington Post that Zelenska will not be present during the speech of US President Joe Biden because Navalnaya was supposed to sit next to her.

Quote: "I honestly learned about it from the Washington Post. Before that I didn’t know that she had also been invited. I think it’s a shame if what the Washington Post wrote is true, that she did not come because of me. I didn’t even know she would be there."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Yulia NavalnayaNavalnyRussia
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Yulia Navalnaya
Ukraine's Yermak and Russia's Navalnaya make it to Time 100 – photos
Navalny's widow speaks of Ukraine in European Parliament and gives "innovative" advice on defeating Putin
Biden meets with Navalny's wife and announces further sanctions against Putin – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: