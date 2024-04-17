Navalny's widow points to "Ukraine's mistake" in interview for Time

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has given her first interview since her husband’s death to Time journalist Simon Shuster, in which she called the war in Ukraine Putin’s war, not that of Russians, and claimed that Ukraine does not want to look for anti-war Russians.

Source: Time

Details: Navalnaya claims that the Ukrainian authorities should remember about Russians who are not against Ukraine because "this is clearly not Russia’s war. This is Putin’s war". And only an "aggressive minority" supports the war.

Quote: "'Good Russians' is a very bad expression. I think they (Ukraine -ed.) just don’t want to look for these anti-war Russians. But such Russians exist in Russia. It’s just hard to expect them to go out and protest the war, because, like I’ve said, not everyone is a hero. People are ready to take on different kinds of struggle. It’s important to support these people, and I think ignoring them is a mistake of the Ukrainian government."

Details: To a journalist’s question about whether she wants to cooperate with Ukraine, Navalnaya said that it is hard for her to reply since this does not only depend on her.

Navalnaya added that one of the reasons she supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the elections in Ukraine was his wife, Olena Zelenska.

Quote: "To be honest, when the last presidential elections took place in Ukraine, one of the reasons I supported Zelensky and hoped for his victory was that I really liked his wife. She appealed to me a great deal."

Details: Shuster also asked her to comment on the statement of The Washington Post that Zelenska will not be present during the speech of US President Joe Biden because Navalnaya was supposed to sit next to her.

Quote: "I honestly learned about it from the Washington Post. Before that I didn’t know that she had also been invited. I think it’s a shame if what the Washington Post wrote is true, that she did not come because of me. I didn’t even know she would be there."

