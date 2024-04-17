Our skies and our neighbours' deserve equal security, Zelenskyy tells EU leaders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for increased military aid to Ukraine, particularly with regard to air defence, in an address to EU leaders who gathered for a summit in Brussels on 17 April.

Details: In his address to the European Council, Zelenskyy recalled the Russian attack on Chernihiv, which killed at least 17 people.

"Here in Ukraine, in our part of Europe, unfortunately we do not have the level of defence that we all saw in the Middle East a few days ago when, thanks to the combined power of the allies, they managed to shoot down almost all the missiles and drones that attacked Israel," the head of state stressed.

He added that "our Ukrainian sky and the sky of our neighbours deserve the same security".

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its decision to send an additional Patriot air defence system. But he also listed other military aid that Kyiv needs: "Weapons for our soldiers. Shells for artillery. Vehicles. Drones. Everything that helps to hold the frontline."

"Unfortunately, we have not yet seen [the] million artillery shells from the European Union that were discussed so much," the president noted.

Part of his speech focused on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, with Zelenskyy urging European leaders to officially start accession talks in June.

Background:

Previously, following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Zelenskyy said that Western powers could help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks in the same way as they helped Israel against Iranian strikes.

The White House stated that the United States has refused to take any combat role in the war in Ukraine, so it will not shoot down Iranian drones launched by Russia, as it did with its allies last weekend in Israel.

