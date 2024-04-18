All Sections
We need to outmanoeuvre Putin in our determination – Zelenskyy at European Council meeting

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 18 April 2024, 00:48
We need to outmanoeuvre Putin in our determination – Zelenskyy at European Council meeting
Photo: Ukraine’s President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a special session of the European Council, has spoken about the Russian strike on the city of Chernihiv and emphasised that "We all now need to outmanoeuvre Putin in our determination".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "During the European Council's special meeting, I informed EU leaders of another Russian terrorist attack on our city of Chernihiv. And this is happening every day. This reflects our current key need – the need for air defence."

"We all now need to outmanoeuvre Putin in our determination – so that this war begins to finally move towards a just end. I believe in peace and I am confident in our Europe’s strength."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine does "not have the level of defence that we all saw in the Middle East a few days ago".

"Our Ukrainian sky and the sky of our neighbours deserve the same security," he emphasised.

Subjects: ZelenskyyEuropewar
Zelenskyy
