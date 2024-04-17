All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Dzhankoi airfield

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 April 2024, 22:30
Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Dzhankoi airfield
Photo: Screenshot

In his evening address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 17 April on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I would like to thank everyone in our Armed Forces of Ukraine who is preparing special operations – especially important operations, extremely significant operations that destroy the equipment of the Russian forces and their combat infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out the right strike against the occupier in Dzhankoi, against the airfield. Thank you, soldiers! Thank you for your accuracy. Thank you to Chief Commander Syrskyi for organising this operation. The occupier has to lose, and each of their losses is Ukraine's strength."

Background:

  • On Wednesday night, explosions rang out in occupied Crimea in the town of Dzhankoi, near a military airfield.
  • Atesh (the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar underground resistance movement in temporarily occupied Crimea) announced that a series of strikes carried out on the Dzhankoi airfield on the night of 16-17 April were successful.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CrimeaZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Crimea
Crimean underground resistance says Russian S-400 anti-air system at Dzhankoi airfield was hit
Russia will never leave Crimea and Donbas, Slovak PM says
Explosions heard at Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea – video
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: