Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Dzhankoi airfield

In his evening address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 17 April on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I would like to thank everyone in our Armed Forces of Ukraine who is preparing special operations – especially important operations, extremely significant operations that destroy the equipment of the Russian forces and their combat infrastructure.

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out the right strike against the occupier in Dzhankoi, against the airfield. Thank you, soldiers! Thank you for your accuracy. Thank you to Chief Commander Syrskyi for organising this operation. The occupier has to lose, and each of their losses is Ukraine's strength."

Background:

On Wednesday night, explosions rang out in occupied Crimea in the town of Dzhankoi, near a military airfield.

Atesh (the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar underground resistance movement in temporarily occupied Crimea) announced that a series of strikes carried out on the Dzhankoi airfield on the night of 16-17 April were successful.

