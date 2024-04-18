All Sections
First time in history: Denmark buys weapons for Ukrainian military from Ukrainian companies

Economichna PravdaThursday, 18 April 2024, 15:45
First time in history: Denmark buys weapons for Ukrainian military from Ukrainian companies
Denmark flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Denmark has decided to allocate DKK 200 million (about US$28.5 million) for the purchase of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from domestic manufacturers.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Details: This is the first such decision in history, which is expected to set a precedent for other countries. Ukraine has been urging its partners to make such a decision for the past few months.

"The Ukrainian defence industry has already been sped up to such an extent that the Ukrainian budget cannot fully load manufacturers with orders. The capacity of the Ukrainian defence industry is about US$20 billion. At the same time, Ukraine has only US$6 billion for arms purchases. Roughly speaking, only a third of all the machines available in the country are in operation because we don't have enough money to provide orders for the rest," Kamyshin said.

Kamyshin noted that the best way out of this situation is to convince our partners that they are ready to buy weapons for Ukraine and to do so from Ukrainian arms companies.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

