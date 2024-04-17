All Sections
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 09:47
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine
National flags of Denmark and Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Danish government has announced the allocation of a new military aid package for Ukraine totaling almost €300 million, which would be directed, among other things, toward purchasing ammunition and drones as well as missile components production.

Source: Danish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Danish Ministry of Defence reported that the decision entails allocating 200 million Danish kroner [€26.8 million] for investment in the Ukrainian defence industry.

Funds have also been allocated to create significant maritime capability as well as drone and missile components production. The new package allocated approximately 2.2 billion Danish kroner (€295 million).

Quote: "Investments in the Ukrainian defence industry for the purchase and transfer of weapons and ammunition, drones and the missile components production in cooperation with the Netherlands and Czechia as well as significant maritime assistance. These are the main elements of the 17th aid package, on which the government today held consultations with the Danish Foreign Policy Committee," the statement said.

"The 17th aid package is aimed at expanding defence and industrial cooperation with Ukraine, based on the increasing need to strengthen and expand Ukrainian production of artillery shells, missiles and drones," commented Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. 

More details: Poulsen noted that he had visited several Ukrainian defence industry businesses in Kyiv in March and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation.

Like previous aid packages, this one involves entering into a series of agreements with NATO members both for procurement and donations from NATO member countries' defence companies. Danish companies will supply part of the equipment.

Background: In March, Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) and the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in defence procurement.

