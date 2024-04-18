All Sections
Ukraine receives nearly €1 million worth of energy equipment from German partners

Economichna PravdaThursday, 18 April 2024, 20:40
Ukraine receives nearly €1 million worth of energy equipment from German partners
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received over €800,000 worth of cables, automatic circuit breakers and other equipment to rebuild its energy infrastructure from the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

Details: The Secretariat of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership has delivered energy equipment worth over €800,000 to Ukraine. Cables, automatic circuit breakers and other equipment will be used to rebuild the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes. 

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrenergo has received over €3 million worth of equipment from the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership to repair damaged energy facilities.

Background: 

  • Ukraine will be manufacturing components for small modular reactors, as Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator Energoatom and Holtec International have signed an agreement to that effect.

Support UP or become our patron!

