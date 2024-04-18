Ukraine receives nearly €1 million worth of energy equipment from German partners

Ukraine has received over €800,000 worth of cables, automatic circuit breakers and other equipment to rebuild its energy infrastructure from the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

Details: The Secretariat of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership has delivered energy equipment worth over €800,000 to Ukraine. Cables, automatic circuit breakers and other equipment will be used to rebuild the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrenergo has received over €3 million worth of equipment from the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership to repair damaged energy facilities.

Background:

Ukraine will be manufacturing components for small modular reactors, as Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator Energoatom and Holtec International have signed an agreement to that effect.

