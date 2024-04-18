All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Foreign Secretary calls for "creativity" in using Russian assets to aid Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 18 April 2024, 21:04
UK Foreign Secretary calls for creativity in using Russian assets to aid Ukraine
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for a "creative" approach to using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the Italian island of Capri on 18 April.

Source: AFP citing Cameron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: While talking with journalists, Cameron said Western countries had to find ways of using Russian assets to aid Ukraine and have reached a consensus on how to do so.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I'm in no doubt we will find a way, but we're going to have to be creative, we'll have to be flexible."

Background

  • Cameron’s remarks came amid growing calls in the US and Europe to set up a fund for Ukraine using billions of dollars of Russian assets frozen by the West following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
  • Cameron was the first to openly suggest using these assets as a loan for Kyiv.
  • The European Union is currently developing a plan to use a percentage of the income from Russian assets, but some countries, such as Poland and Estonia, believe that the West should use all frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: