UK Foreign Secretary calls for "creativity" in using Russian assets to aid Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for a "creative" approach to using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the Italian island of Capri on 18 April.

Source: AFP citing Cameron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: While talking with journalists, Cameron said Western countries had to find ways of using Russian assets to aid Ukraine and have reached a consensus on how to do so.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I'm in no doubt we will find a way, but we're going to have to be creative, we'll have to be flexible."

Background:

Cameron’s remarks came amid growing calls in the US and Europe to set up a fund for Ukraine using billions of dollars of Russian assets frozen by the West following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Cameron was the first to openly suggest using these assets as a loan for Kyiv.

The European Union is currently developing a plan to use a percentage of the income from Russian assets, but some countries, such as Poland and Estonia, believe that the West should use all frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!