Ukraine starts talks on security agreement with Czechia

Oleh PavliukThursday, 18 April 2024, 22:11
Ukraine starts talks on security agreement with Czechia
The representatives of Ukraine and Czechia have started the negotiations on signing a bilateral security agreement. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The representatives of Ukraine and Czechia have started the negotiations on signing a bilateral security agreement on 18 April.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian group at the current round of negotiations was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, while the Czech side was represented by David Konecký, Director General for Security and Multilateral Issues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

The sides exchanged their views on the future contents of the agreement, specifically strengthening cooperation in the defence-industrial sector, and agreed on a schedule of further negotiations so that the two leaders sign the agreement as soon as possible.

Petr Pavel, President of Czechia, had previously predicted that the signing could take place in May or June.

"The Czech Republic demonstrates continued leadership in supporting Ukraine and encourages other partners to implement bold and important initiatives, including the supply of ammunition to our country. We also feel the Czech Republic's strong support on the path to Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO," Zhovkva commented.

In July 2023, the G7 leaders, jointly with Ukraine, adopted a declaration that became the basis for signing bilateral security agreements. It is expected that they will guarantee long-term support for Ukraine until it joins NATO.

As of now, Ukraine has signed bilateral agreements with nine countries, with Latvia being the last one. Norway is also expected to sign such an agreement with Ukraine.

