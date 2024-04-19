Dnipro railway station suspends operation after attack

The Russians carried out a targeted large-scale attack on civilian infrastructure facilities belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) in the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Search and rescue crews are working at the scene, and information about casualties is being ascertained.

Details: "Operations at Dnipro railway station have been suspended. Long-distance and suburban trains are currently not running to Dnipro station: the temporary terminal stops are Nyzhnodniprovsk and Horiainove," the statement said.

The arrivals of the following trains in Dnipro are delayed, and passengers will disembark at Horiainove station:

No. 38 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhia;

No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro;

No. 120 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhia.

After passengers disembark at Horiainove station, trains running to Zaporizhzhia will detour around Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia also said that some of their railway workers had been injured.

The Russians hit a residential building in Dnipro. The five-storey building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out.

