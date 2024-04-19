Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting to discuss the security situation in Donetsk Oblast and has inspected the construction of fortifications.

Quote: "General Sodol, Filashkin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration, and the leaders of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and National Police agencies all provided detailed reports.

I inspected the construction of fortifications - maximum efforts should be concentrated on this front.

I thank everyone who defends our state and people. I am grateful to each and every person who works for Ukraine every day."

