Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast – video
Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:40
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting to discuss the security situation in Donetsk Oblast and has inspected the construction of fortifications.
Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook
Quote: "General Sodol, Filashkin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration, and the leaders of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and National Police agencies all provided detailed reports.
I inspected the construction of fortifications - maximum efforts should be concentrated on this front.
I thank everyone who defends our state and people. I am grateful to each and every person who works for Ukraine every day."
