Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 April 2024, 12:40
Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast – video
Zelenskyy in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting to discuss the security situation in Donetsk Oblast and has inspected the construction of fortifications.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "General Sodol, Filashkin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration, and the leaders of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and National Police agencies all provided detailed reports.

I inspected the construction of fortifications - maximum efforts should be concentrated on this front.

I thank everyone who defends our state and people. I am grateful to each and every person who works for Ukraine every day."

Subjects: ZelenskyyDonetsk Oblastwar
