Russian strikes Odesa Oblast with missiles once again, injuring man and damaging infrastructure

Port infrastructure has been damaged and one person has been injured as a result of a Russian missile attack launched on Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of 19 April.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, on Facebook

Quote: "Odesa Oblast is once again under attack by the enemy. The Russian forces struck our region with missiles.

Port infrastructure has been damaged. As of now, there is information that one person was injured. A man was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound."

Details: Kiper once again urged the residents of Odesa Oblast to respond quickly to air-raid warnings and go to bomb shelters.

Update: Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk reported that the Russians fired four missiles on port infrastructure in Ukraine's south.

He said agricultural production facilities have been affected.

Quote from Pletenchuk: "No information on casualties has been reported. Russia continues to pursue its policy of terror. The Russians used no naval cruise missile carriers during the attack."

