US House Speaker Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: Best possible product we can get under these circumstances

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said after a procedural vote on the bills on supplemental funding for Ukraine that they are the best possible option under the current circumstances.

Source: US House Speaker Mike Johnson in a brief comment on Capitol Hill, European Pravda reports

Johnson said that the Senate bill, which combined funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, was "effectively a blank check for foreign aid", and in this sense, breaking them into separate bills was "a better process".

Quote: "Everyone can vote their will and their constituent's desires on Israel aid, the Ukrainian aid, the Indo-Pacific, and our fourth national security package that has all the innovations in it," he added.

Speaking about the bills, the house speaker noted that they contain a law on using the assets of corrupt Russian oligarchs to finance aid to Ukraine, and that financial support for Kyiv is provided as a loan, not as a gift.

"Even though it's not the perfect legislation, it's not the legislation that we would write if Republicans were in charge of both the House, the Senate, and the White House, this is the best possible product that we can get under these circumstances to take care of these really important obligations," Johnson concluded.

Previously:

On 19 April, the US House of Representatives held a procedural vote on four foreign aid bills, including one on Ukraine, which allows them to be brought to the floor of the House later.

The House is expected to vote on the package of bills on Saturday, 20 April. On that day, members of the House will consider all the amendments that previously passed the procedural committee and then put each bill to a vote in turn.

