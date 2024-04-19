All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US House Speaker Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: Best possible product we can get under these circumstances

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 22:16
US House Speaker Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: Best possible product we can get under these circumstances

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said after a procedural vote on the bills on supplemental funding for Ukraine that they are the best possible option under the current circumstances.

Source: US House Speaker Mike Johnson in a brief comment on Capitol Hill, European Pravda reports

Johnson said that the Senate bill, which combined funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, was "effectively a blank check for foreign aid", and in this sense, breaking them into separate bills was "a better process".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Everyone can vote their will and their constituent's desires on Israel aid, the Ukrainian aid, the Indo-Pacific, and our fourth national security package that has all the innovations in it," he added.

Speaking about the bills, the house speaker noted that they contain a law on using the assets of corrupt Russian oligarchs to finance aid to Ukraine, and that financial support for Kyiv is provided as a loan, not as a gift.

"Even though it's not the perfect legislation, it's not the legislation that we would write if Republicans were in charge of both the House, the Senate, and the White House, this is the best possible product that we can get under these circumstances to take care of these really important obligations," Johnson concluded.

Previously: 

  • On 19 April, the US House of Representatives held a procedural vote on four foreign aid bills, including one on Ukraine, which allows them to be brought to the floor of the House later.
  • The House is expected to vote on the package of bills on Saturday, 20 April. On that day, members of the House will consider all the amendments that previously passed the procedural committee and then put each bill to a vote in turn.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
USA
Pentagon ready to send military package to Ukraine immediately after Congress passes bill
US Congress takes first step to provide aid to Ukraine
Why does Azov still not receive Western weapons?
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: