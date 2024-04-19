All Sections
Russia launches missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 23:23
Russia launches missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian army launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy on the evening of 19 April.

Source: Sumy Оblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today, 19 April, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy with a missile. All relevant services are at the scene. No one is thought to have been injured."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 19 April because of the threat of ballistic weapons. Several explosions were heard in Sumy.

Subjects: Sumymissile strikeair-raid warning
