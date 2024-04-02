All Sections
Pentagon says North Korea continues to provide weapons to Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 03:59
Pentagon says North Korea continues to provide weapons to Russia
Sabrina Singh. Screenshot: video

The US Department of Defense believes that the partnership between Russia and North Korea continues to prosper, and that the DPRK supports Russia.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon spokesperson; Pentagon

Details: Singh said the supply of weapons continues to grow. 

When asked what kind of weapons Russia receives, she noted that the Pentagon had information previously declassified for the general public. This time, it is about the supply of various weapons.

Quote: "We see that partnership – you know, we continue to see Russia reach out to partners like North Korea, to Iran, to continue to get support for its war in Ukraine. And, you know, we continue to stand with Ukraine for however long it takes."

Subjects: USARussiaNorth Korea
