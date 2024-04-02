Ukrainian drones employing AI to strike Russian targets with high precision – CNN

The Ukrainian military has begun employing AI-powered drones for strikes on Russia, enabling precise targeting of specific facilities within Russia’s territory.

Source: CNN, citing sources

Quote: A source close to Ukraine’s drone programme said that the Ukrainians have begun integrating a basic form of artificial intelligence into drones, aiding them in navigation and helping avoid jamming.

"Accuracy under jamming is enabled through the use of artificial intelligence. Each aircraft has a terminal computer with satellite and terrain data," explained a CNN source.

"The flights are determined in advance with our allies, and the aircraft follow the flight plan to enable us to strike targets with metres of precision," the source added.

Reportedly, such precision is provided by the drones' sensors. "They have this thing called ‘machine vision,’ which is a form of AI. Basically you take a model and you have it on a chip and you train this model to identify geography and the target it is navigating to. When it is finally deployed, it is able to identify where it is," explained Noah Sylvia, a research analyst at UK-based think tank Royal United Services Institute.

"It does not require any communication (with satellites), it is completely autonomous," Sylvia added.

Chris Lincoln-Jones, a former British military officer and an expert in drone warfare and artificial intelligence, told CNN that the level of "intelligence" in UAVs is still very low.

"This level of autonomy had not yet been seen in drones before, but we are still in the early stages of potential of this technology," he said.

CNN contacted Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, but neither commented on using artificial intelligence technology.

