All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian drones employing AI to strike Russian targets with high precision – CNN

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 April 2024, 12:48
Ukrainian drones employing AI to strike Russian targets with high precision – CNN
Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian military has begun employing AI-powered drones for strikes on Russia, enabling precise targeting of specific facilities within Russia’s territory.

Source: CNN, citing sources

Quote: A source close to Ukraine’s drone programme said that the Ukrainians have begun integrating a basic form of artificial intelligence into drones, aiding them in navigation and helping avoid jamming.

Advertisement:

"Accuracy under jamming is enabled through the use of artificial intelligence. Each aircraft has a terminal computer with satellite and terrain data," explained a CNN source.

"The flights are determined in advance with our allies, and the aircraft follow the flight plan to enable us to strike targets with metres of precision," the source added.

Reportedly, such precision is provided by the drones' sensors. "They have this thing called ‘machine vision,’ which is a form of AI. Basically you take a model and you have it on a chip and you train this model to identify geography and the target it is navigating to. When it is finally deployed, it is able to identify where it is," explained Noah Sylvia, a research analyst at UK-based think tank Royal United Services Institute.

"It does not require any communication (with satellites), it is completely autonomous," Sylvia added.

Chris Lincoln-Jones, a former British military officer and an expert in drone warfare and artificial intelligence, told CNN that the level of "intelligence" in UAVs is still very low.

"This level of autonomy had not yet been seen in drones before, but we are still in the early stages of potential of this technology," he said.

CNN contacted Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, but neither commented on using artificial intelligence technology.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: droneswarUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
drones
Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk
Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video
Ukraine has drones that can fly distances over thousand kilometres – Minister of Digital Transformation
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: