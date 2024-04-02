Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the preparation of steps that will "add the necessary control" over online casinos.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I held a meeting with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Service for Special Communications and the National Security and Defence Council Secretary on the issue regarding online casinos. The reports were informative.

We are preparing relevant steps that will add the necessary control of the industry and help protect the interests of society properly," the president said.

Previously:

A petition to restrict the operation of online casinos placed on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine received more than 26,000 votes out of the 25,000 required for consideration.

On 29 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the National Security and Defence Council to collect analytics on online casinos and their impact on society.

