Drone damages energy infrastructure in Russia's Kaluga Oblast

An energy infrastructure facility has been damaged in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast as a result of a UAV explosion on the night of 19-20 April.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti; Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha

Details: Shapsha said "energy infrastructure has been slightly damaged" in the Maloyaroslavets district as a result of the UAV explosion near the substation.

He also added that there were no casualties.

Background:

The governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast claimed on the evening of 19 April that six drones had been shot down after a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility.

