Substation ablaze near Bryansk in Russia, reports of drone attack – video

The governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast claimed on the evening of 19 April that six drones had been shot down after a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast; Russian Telegram channel Astra; Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast

Details: A fire has been reported at a substation in Vygonichi, an urban-type settlement near Bryansk.

Поблизу Брянська в РФ горить підстанція, повідомляють про атаку дронів pic.twitter.com/QNMj1gqcKG — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 19, 2024

The governor claimed that six drones were shot down over the oblast, and that one of them caused the fire as it landed.

The governor of Kursk Oblast has reported four UAVs being downed.

