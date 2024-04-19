All Sections
Substation ablaze near Bryansk in Russia, reports of drone attack – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 23:56
Substation ablaze near Bryansk in Russia, reports of drone attack – video
Substation ablaze near Bryansk in Russia. Photo: Russian Telegram channels

The governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast claimed on the evening of 19 April that six drones had been shot down after a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast; Russian Telegram channel Astra; Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast

Details: A fire has been reported at a substation in Vygonichi, an urban-type settlement near Bryansk.

The governor claimed that six drones were shot down over the oblast, and that one of them caused the fire as it landed.

The governor of Kursk Oblast has reported four UAVs being downed.

