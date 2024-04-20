Over 100 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces occur in one day – Ukrainian General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 102 combat clashes occurred at the front over the past day. The Russians launched 29 missile strikes and 67 airstrikes and also fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 67 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 April

Details: Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in casualties among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The Russians launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles of various types, on the night of 19-20 April. Information on this attack is being confirmed.

Over the past 24 hours, the oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson were subjected to Russian airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Tverdokhlibove and Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 attacks near Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Novomykhailivka, Pobieda and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, backed up by air support, made 23 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched seven unsuccessful attacks over the past day.

Meanwhile, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit six areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and one command post belonging to the Russians.

