Made in Ukraine economic platform presented in Dnipro

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 14:17
Made in Ukraine economic platform presented in Dnipro
Made in Ukraine logo. Stock photo: Made in Ukraine on Facebook

The Made in Ukraine economic platform has been presented in the city of Dnipro. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the government has clear tasks to improve the economic situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: "Special attention to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This region plays a significant role in Ukraine's economic strength, and we must bolster this strength. The more jobs and production facilities we have in Ukraine, the sooner we will be able to shield ourselves from Russian evil and restore normal life.

The key opportunities for the region were presented, and the problems faced by entrepreneurs and businesses were discussed. Government officials have received clear tasks," Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, it was reported that entrepreneurs will be able to get advice on the conditions of participation in government programmes under the Made in Ukraine strategy at the platform's offices.

Background:

Subjects: ZelenskyyDnipro
