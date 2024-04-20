Made in Ukraine economic platform presented in Dnipro

The Made in Ukraine economic platform has been presented in the city of Dnipro. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the government has clear tasks to improve the economic situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: "Special attention to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This region plays a significant role in Ukraine's economic strength, and we must bolster this strength. The more jobs and production facilities we have in Ukraine, the sooner we will be able to shield ourselves from Russian evil and restore normal life.

The key opportunities for the region were presented, and the problems faced by entrepreneurs and businesses were discussed. Government officials have received clear tasks," Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, it was reported that entrepreneurs will be able to get advice on the conditions of participation in government programmes under the Made in Ukraine strategy at the platform's offices.

Background:

On 27 March, the first regional meeting on the new economic policy programme Made in Ukraine was held.

At the end of February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a new economic platform, Made in Ukraine. The initiative aims to become a platform for ongoing direct dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs.

