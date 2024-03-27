All Sections
Zelenskyy participates in first meeting of new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 27 March 2024, 20:38
Zelenskyy participates in first meeting of new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

A regional meeting on the new economic policy programme Made in Ukraine was held for the first time on 27 March. 

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs address 

Quote: "There is a significant amount of funds for this year – for all regions of our country. Sumy Oblast is guaranteed to receive it as well. There are very specific tasks for government officials, the State Property Fund, the President's Office and the regional authorities based on the results of the meetings and discussions held here today. There are contracts signed for our defence industry," Zelenskyy said. 

Details: He stressed that every month there are more and more companies, and more and more developers offering specific samples of weapons, shells, equipment, mine clearance vehicles, and many other things – everything that is needed at the line of contact. 

"In particular, today there are new contracts for automated firing systems, new FPV drones with appropriate dropping systems, and simulators for mobile firing groups that will help shoot down 'Shahed' drones more effectively. All this is really needed," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Background: 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the new economic platform entitled Made in Ukraine at the end of February. The newly created platform Made in Ukraine should become a platform for constant direct dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs.

