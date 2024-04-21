Each day that Russia suffers losses brings peace closer – Zelenskyy

Following a conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine needs the Russian army to suffer losses every single day.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 21 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi has just delivered a report on the hottest spots on the front line. Chasiv Yar and other key fronts in Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, as well as the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. Our positions, our results […]

The Commander-in-Chief also reported today on several [Russian] targets in the occupied territory that have been struck [by Ukrainian forces]; [we discussed] the operations that have already been carried out and those that are currently being planned. The Russian army has to suffer losses every day, and every day of Russian losses brings us closer to the much-needed peace."

Details: Zelenskyy said he had also spoken to Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Among other things, they discussed Ukraine’s air defence.

"We are doing everything we can, talking to all our partners to enhance the protection of the skies [over Ukraine] by increasing the quantity and quality of air defence systems our soldiers have at their disposal. Every leader and every country that is assisting us with this is a real life-saver," Zelenskyy stressed.

