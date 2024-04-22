All Sections
Slovaks raise over €3 million for ammunition for Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 April 2024, 14:29
Slovaks raise over €3 million for ammunition for Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Slovak citizens who are unhappy about the policy of Robert Fico’s government towards Ukraine have raised over €3 million to purchase artillery shells for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ammunition for Ukraine website 

Details: A total of €3,071,405 has been raised in just seven days, with almost 50,000 people donating.

Yet the campaign’s initial target was to raise €250,000, with the hope of eventually reaching €1 million.

The Czech government recently launched a global initiative to purchase desperately needed ammunition for Ukraine.

"Over twenty countries have already joined in. Unfortunately, Slovakia is still not among them. The Government of the Slovak Republic and Prime Minister Fico have refused to join the initiative. It would be a shame if this continued," the initiative's founders said.

"Let's prove that Slovakia is not a coward and is on the right side of history. We will help Ukraine despite our pro-Russian government."

Background:

  • Co-founder Zuzana Izsakova said the fundraiser would be open-ended, with proceeds going to the Czech-led ammunition initiative. The first deliveries to Ukraine are expected in June.
  • Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he was certain that the ammunition initiative could provide 1.5 million artillery rounds for Kyiv within the year.

Subjects: SlovakiaEU
