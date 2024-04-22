All Sections
About 25,000 Russians trying to storm Chasiv Yar

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 April 2024, 16:37
About 25,000 Russians trying to storm Chasiv Yar
Stock photo: Getty Images

Approximately 20,000–25,000 Russian paratroopers are attempting to capture the city of Chasiv Yar and settlements in its vicinity, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, has stated.

Source: Voloshyn on air of Suspilne.Studia

Quote: "Russian paratroopers from the 217th Guards Airborne Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division are fighting against us on the frontline segment opposite Chasiv Yar. Around 20-25,000 Russian troops are trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the vicinity of settlements near it."

Advertisement:

Details: Voloshyn explains that despite losses in personnel and technological capabilities, the Russian army continues to try to take the city; however, the situation is under the control of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

"There is no Russian [...] army in the city. As of now, the town is ours. Although complicated, the situation around the city is under control."

Voloshyn also mentioned that although the Russians are continuously attacking Ukrainian lines, they are unable to seize ground and forced to withdraw. He claims that the Ukrainian troops deal crushing blows to the Russians while they undertake reconnaissance and search for gaps in Ukrainian defence lines. 

Background:

Advertisement: