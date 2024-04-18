All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians try to capture Chasiv Yar

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 April 2024, 14:07
Russians try to capture Chasiv Yar
Chasiv Yar on 11 April 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, has reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine control the situation in Chasiv Yar. Still, Russian soldiers do not stop trying to capture the city, attacking it with guided bombs and destroying civilian infrastructure.

Source: Voloshyn, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The spokesperson reported that the situation around Chasiv Yar is still difficult. Russia is trying to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by all means. However, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation.  

Advertisement:

"There is no enemy in the city. The enemy is still using its advantage in the air, in missiles and large-calibre artillery ammunition, trying to conduct assault operations." 

Voloshyn also said that the Russians are throwing guided bombs on the city, destroying civilian infrastructure. 

"In total, about 20 to 30 bombs are dropped by Russian aviation on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and civilian infrastructure per day, sometimes more."

Voloshyn reports that the Russians' tactic is to destroy to take control of the "piles of dust" left of Ukrainian cities.

Background: On 9 April, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, reported on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the situation in Chasiv Yar is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are no Russians in the city or on the outskirts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing woman – photo, video
Russians intensify attacks on seven fronts, 87 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report
Russian forces try to break through to outskirts of Chasiv Yar in roundabout ways – Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: