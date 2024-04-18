Russians try to capture Chasiv Yar

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, has reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine control the situation in Chasiv Yar. Still, Russian soldiers do not stop trying to capture the city, attacking it with guided bombs and destroying civilian infrastructure.

Source: Voloshyn, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The spokesperson reported that the situation around Chasiv Yar is still difficult. Russia is trying to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by all means. However, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation.

"There is no enemy in the city. The enemy is still using its advantage in the air, in missiles and large-calibre artillery ammunition, trying to conduct assault operations."

Voloshyn also said that the Russians are throwing guided bombs on the city, destroying civilian infrastructure.

"In total, about 20 to 30 bombs are dropped by Russian aviation on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and civilian infrastructure per day, sometimes more."

Voloshyn reports that the Russians' tactic is to destroy to take control of the "piles of dust" left of Ukrainian cities.

Background: On 9 April, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, reported on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the situation in Chasiv Yar is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are no Russians in the city or on the outskirts.

