All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's allies announce date for next Ramstein-format meeting

Mariia Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 April 2024, 17:33
Ukraine's allies announce date for next Ramstein-format meeting
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren. Photo: Getty Images

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, is scheduled for 26 April and will be held via a video link.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in her speech before the meeting of European defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that "an important week is ahead", recalling that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held on Friday, 19 April.

Advertisement:

"Today, we have this meeting, and at the end of the week, there will be a meeting in the Ramstein format. So this is an important week. Everyone needs to step up their efforts," the minister said.

As it turned out, the Ramstein meeting was officially announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the end of last week after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, but the news went largely unnoticed.

Background:

  • The Pentagon noted that the gathering would take place on 26 April, becoming the 21st meeting in an online format and the second anniversary of the first Ramstein meeting, when the US-led allies began coordinating efforts to provide military support to Ukraine.
  • Media reports suggest that the United States and other Western countries are possibly considering bringing the Ramstein format under NATO's auspices, given the possibility of an unpredictable Donald Trump winning the upcoming US presidential election.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RamsteinEurope
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Ramstein
After Ramstein-20 meeting, Ukraine's Defence Minister announced supplies of ammunition and missiles for air defence systems – photo
Lloyd Austin promised at Ramstein meeting that US and other allies will not allow Ukraine to fail
Pentagon chief to reassure allies of US commitment to Ukraine at Ramstein – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: