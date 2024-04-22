All Sections
70-year-old woman killed in Russian strike on Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 April 2024, 19:07
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians struck the settlement of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on 22 April, killing a woman.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians struck the town today in the afternoon, killing a 70-year-old woman and damaging three apartment blocks."

Details: The Russians also struck the village of Maksymilianivka in Marinka hromada and the town of Ukrainsk [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The aftermath of the attack is being established.

The authorities once again urged locals to evacuate from the area of Donetsk Oblast in danger of frequent attacks.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackcasualtieswar
Donetsk Oblast
