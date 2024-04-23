Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 03:41
Explosions rocked the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 April, as air defence was responding to a Russian drone attack.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Ukraine’s Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians were bombarding the capital with attack drones from the southwest.
Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"
Updated: The all-clear was given at 04:04.
