Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 23 April 2024, 03:41
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
An air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions rocked the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 April, as air defence was responding to a Russian drone attack.  

Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Ukraine’s Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration  

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians were bombarding the capital with attack drones from the southwest.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: The all-clear was given at 04:04.

Subjects: air defencewarKyivexplosion
