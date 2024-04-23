We know about Ukraine's urgent needs – Pentagon

The United States and the Pentagon have been in constant communication with Ukraine, allies and partners, and are aware of Ukraine's urgent weapons needs.

Source: US Department of Defense spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon

Details: Ryder noted that the law must first be signed. He also noted that the United States is ready and willing to support Ukraine with additional security assistance.

Advertisement:

The Pentagon spokesman did not provide specific information on the timing of the arms deliveries.

Support UP or become our patron!