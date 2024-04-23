All Sections
We know about Ukraine's urgent needs – Pentagon

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 23 April 2024, 05:45
We know about Ukraine's urgent needs – Pentagon
Photo: Pentagon

The United States and the Pentagon have been in constant communication with Ukraine, allies and partners, and are aware of Ukraine's urgent weapons needs.

Source: US Department of Defense spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon

Details: Ryder noted that the law must first be signed. He also noted that the United States is ready and willing to support Ukraine with additional security assistance.

The Pentagon spokesman did not provide specific information on the timing of the arms deliveries.

