Ukrainian Navy shows how they downed Russian attack drones at night – video
Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 06:48
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed four Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 22-23 April.
Source: Ukrainian Navy
Details: The Ukrainian Navy reported that all the drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.
Військово-морські сили ЗСУ показали, як полювали на “Шахед” вночі pic.twitter.com/UX087d6e3i— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 23, 2024
