Ukrainian Navy shows how they downed Russian attack drones at night – video

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 23 April 2024, 06:48
A moment of shooting down the Russian drone at night. Screenshot: video by the Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed four Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 22-23 April.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: The Ukrainian Navy reported that all the drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

