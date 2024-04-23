Ukrainian Navy shows how they downed Russian attack drones at night – video

A moment of shooting down the Russian drone at night. Screenshot: video by the Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed four Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 22-23 April.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: The Ukrainian Navy reported that all the drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Військово-морські сили ЗСУ показали, як полювали на “Шахед” вночі pic.twitter.com/UX087d6e3i — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 23, 2024

