Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, injuring 5 civilians in car – photo

The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 23 April, injuring five people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka on 23 April 2024. Early reports indicate that the Russians used a D-30 SN UMPB guided aerial bomb to attack the civilian population.

The driver and four passengers suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the strike on one of the city streets.

Affected people were travelling in a car at the moment of the attack. The injured were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds (Filashkin reported that two of them are in critical condition).

Facades of private houses, a car and power lines were damaged.

Damaged fence Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

