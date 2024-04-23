All Sections
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, injuring 5 civilians in car – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 April 2024, 13:25
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, injuring 5 civilians in car – photo
Destroyed car. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 23 April, injuring five people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka on 23 April 2024. Early reports indicate that the Russians used a D-30 SN UMPB guided aerial bomb to attack the civilian population. 

The driver and four passengers suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the strike on one of the city streets. 

Affected people were travelling in a car at the moment of the attack. The injured were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds (Filashkin reported that two of them are in critical condition). 

Facades of private houses, a car and power lines were damaged.

 
Damaged fence
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

