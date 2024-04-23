All Sections
Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast during air raid

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 April 2024, 16:09
Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast during air raid
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast on 23 April. The Ukrainian Air Force warned the public about the missiles launched in the direction of the oblast.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; the Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "The enemy has attacked Poltava Oblast. The sound of an explosion was heard in the Poltava hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Early reports show there were no casualties."

Details: At 14:59 the Air Force reported a missile headed in the direction of the city of Poltava. Later there was another report about a missile headed in the same direction. At 15:12 the Air Force reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the south of Ukraine.

"There is a threat of aircraft being used to strike frontline oblasts," the report says.

Subjects: Poltava Oblastmissile strike
