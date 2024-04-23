Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast during air raid
Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast on 23 April. The Ukrainian Air Force warned the public about the missiles launched in the direction of the oblast.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; the Ukrainian Air Force
Quote: "The enemy has attacked Poltava Oblast. The sound of an explosion was heard in the Poltava hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Early reports show there were no casualties."
Details: At 14:59 the Air Force reported a missile headed in the direction of the city of Poltava. Later there was another report about a missile headed in the same direction. At 15:12 the Air Force reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the south of Ukraine.
"There is a threat of aircraft being used to strike frontline oblasts," the report says.
