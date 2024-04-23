All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine expects €1.5 billion within Ukraine Facility programme as early as this week

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 23 April 2024, 20:09
Ukraine expects €1.5 billion within Ukraine Facility programme as early as this week
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. Photo: Cabinet of Ministers

The European Commission has supported the Ukraine Plan within the Ukraine Facility programme. This week Ukraine expects €1.5 billion revenue.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during the assembly of the government

Quote: "We have positive news from the EU. The European Commission supported the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility programme. According to the Prime Minister, EUR 1.5 billion is expected to be disbursed under the aforesaid EU programme this week."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal added that a decision was made to attract an additional EUR 100 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank to restore the Ukrainian healthcare sector.

"Another decision adds EUR 15 million from the European Investment Bank as part of the financing of the bank guarantee program," Shmyhal noted.

This decision will improve the conditions for obtaining concessional loans for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises.

Background: On 16 April the European Commission supported the Ukraine Plan, the plan of reforms, suggested by the Ukrainian government, which defines the conditions of receiving EUR50 billion of macro financial aid during 2024-2027.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: