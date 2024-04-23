Ukraine expects €1.5 billion within Ukraine Facility programme as early as this week

The European Commission has supported the Ukraine Plan within the Ukraine Facility programme. This week Ukraine expects €1.5 billion revenue.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during the assembly of the government

Quote: "We have positive news from the EU. The European Commission supported the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility programme. According to the Prime Minister, EUR 1.5 billion is expected to be disbursed under the aforesaid EU programme this week."

Details: Shmyhal added that a decision was made to attract an additional EUR 100 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank to restore the Ukrainian healthcare sector.

"Another decision adds EUR 15 million from the European Investment Bank as part of the financing of the bank guarantee program," Shmyhal noted.

This decision will improve the conditions for obtaining concessional loans for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises.

Background: On 16 April the European Commission supported the Ukraine Plan, the plan of reforms, suggested by the Ukrainian government, which defines the conditions of receiving EUR50 billion of macro financial aid during 2024-2027.

